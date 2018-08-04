TN Premier League 2018 – TNPL 2018 Schedule | TNPL 2018 Live Scores

TNPL 2018 Schedule: Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s extensive coverage of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2018 aka the TNPL 2018 and also Sankar Cements TN Premier League 2018. In this post, we will bring you all the information about the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association’s third edition, in particular the TNPL 2018 Schedule, of a premier franchise-based T20 tournament designed in the lines of the Indian Premier League.

Take a note of the TNPL 2018 fixtures from this post dedicated to TNPL cricket schedule 2018.

TNPL 2018 Schedule Explained

TNPL 2018 Schedule is based on a round-robin format with each of the eight teams playing against the other once.

As per the TNPL 2018 Fixtures, the tournament will see the traditional Semi Finals and Final after the league matches.

The TNPL 2018 action begins from July 11 and ends on August 12 with a total of 32 matches. OyeCricket.com will strive to bring its visitors the TNPL 2018 Live Scores.

TNPL 2018 Venues

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Indian Cements Company Ground, Tirunelveli

TNPL 2018 live telecast will be on Star Sports with Tamil Cricket Commentary as well for the fans.

TNPL 2018 Match Timings

The first match in a day is scheduled to begin at 15:15 IST while the second match begins at 19:15 IST. On single match days, the match is scheduled to begin at 19:15 PM IST. Make sure that you catch up with the TNPL 2018 Live Scores during these time zones.

TNPL 2018 Schedule | TNPL 2018 Match Timetable

Find below the TNPL 2018 Schedule and TNPL 2018 fixtures:

Jul 11: Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors, 1st Match at Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli – Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Scorecard

Jul 13: Madurai Panthers vs Dindigul Dragons, 2nd Match at Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli – Madurai Panthers vs Dindigul Dragons Scorecard

Jul 14: Chepauk Super Gillies vs Ruby Trichy Warriors, 3rd Match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – Chepauk Super Gillies vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Scorecard

Jul 15: TUTI Patriots vs VB Kanchi Veerans, 4th Match at Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli – TUTI Patriots vs VB Kanchi Veerans Scorecard

Jul 15: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Karaikudi Kaalai, 5th Match at Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli – Lyca Kovai Kings vs Karaikudi Kaalai Scorecard

Jul 16: Madurai Panthers vs Chepauk Super Gillies, 6th Match at Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli – Madurai Panthers vs Chepauk Super Gillies Scorecard

Jul 18: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons, 7th Match at NPR College Ground, Dindigul – Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Scorecard

Jul 19: Karaikudi Kaalai vs VB Kanchi Veerans, 8th Match at NPR College Ground, Dindigul – Karaikudi Kaalai vs VB Kanchi Veerans Scorecard

Jul 20: TUTI Patriots vs Lyca Kovai Kings, 9th Match at NPR College Ground, Dindigul – TUTI Patriots vs Lyca Kovai Kings Scorecard

Jul 21: Chepauk Super Gillies vs Karaikudi Kaalai, 10th Match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – Chepauk Super Gillies vs Karaikudi Kaalai Scorecard

Jul 22: Madurai Panthers vs TUTI Patriots, 11th Match at NPR College Ground, Dindigul – Madurai Panthers vs TUTI Patriots Scorecard

Jul 22: Dindigul Dragons vs VB Kanchi Veerans, 12th Match at NPR College Ground, Dindigul – Dindigul Dragons vs VB Kanchi Veerans Scorecard

Jul 23: Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Lyca Kovai Kings, 13th Match at NPR College Ground, Dindigul – Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Lyca Kovai Kings Scorecard

Jul 24: TUTI Patriots vs Dindigul Dragons, 14th Match at NPR College Ground, Dindigul – TUTI Patriots vs Dindigul Dragons Scorecard

Jul 25: VB Kanchi Veerans vs Madurai Panthers, 15th Match at NPR College Ground, Dindigul – VB Kanchi Veerans vs Madurai Panthers Scorecard

Jul 26: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies, 16th Match at Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli – Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Scorecard

Jul 27: Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Karaikudi Kaalai, 17th Match at Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli – Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Karaikudi Kaalai Scorecard

Jul 28: Chepauk Super Gillies vs TUTI Patriots, 18th Match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – Chepauk Super Gillies vs TUTI Patriots Scorecard

Jul 29: Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Madurai Panthers, 19th Match at Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli – Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Madurai Panthers Scorecard

Jul 29: VB Kanchi Veerans vs Lyca Kovai Kings, 20th Match at Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli – VB Kanchi Veerans vs Lyca Kovai Kings Scorecard

Jul 30: Dindigul Dragons vs Karaikudi Kaalai, 21th Match at Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli – Dindigul Dragons vs Karaikudi Kaalai Scorecard

Jul 31: Chepauk Super Gillies vs VB Kanchi Veerans, 22nd Match at NPR College Ground, Dindigul – Chepauk Super Gillies vs VB Kanchi Veerans Scorecard

Aug 1: TUTI Patriots vs Ruby Trichy Warriors, 23rd Match at NPR College Ground, Dindigul – TUTI Patriots vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Scorecard

Aug 2: Karaikudi Kaalai vs Madurai Panthers, 24th Match at NPR College Ground, Dindigul – Karaikudi Kaalai vs Madurai Panthers Scorecard

Aug 3: Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons, 25th Match at NPR College Ground, Dindigul – Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Scorecard

Aug 4: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Madurai Panthers, 26th Match at Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli – Lyca Kovai Kings vs Madurai Panthers Scorecard

Aug 5: VB Kanchi Veerans vs Ruby Trichy Warriors, 27th Match at Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Aug 5: Karaikudi Kaalai vs TUTI Patriots, 28th Match at Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Aug 7: Qualifier 1 at Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Aug 8: Eliminator at NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Aug 10: Qualifier 2 at NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Aug 12: Final at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Thank you for visiting our post on TNPL Cricket Schedule 2018.