Lyca Kovai Kings vs Madurai Panthers Scorecard | TNPL 2018 Live Score | Aug 4

LKK vs MP Live Scores : Check out Lyca Kovai Kings vs Madurai Panthers aka the LKK vs MP – LKK vs MP Live Scorecard of the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018. This Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 Match 26 will be played at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

The Lyca Kovai Kings vs Madurai Panthers T20 match is scheduled to begin at 19:15 IST on Aug 4. We bring you here Lyca Kovai Kings vs Madurai Panthers live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the LKK vs MP TNPL 2018 Highlights after the match.

LKK vs MP Live Scores | TN Premier League 2018

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Madurai Panthers Scorecard | Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Aug 4, 2018

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Madurai Panthers Live Scores | LKK vs MP Live Scorecard

Check out the below LKK vs MP scorecard:

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Madurai Panthers Squads | TNPL 2018 Teams

Madurai Panthers 2018 Squad

Arun Karthik, D Rohit (Captain), Nilesh Subramanian (Wicket Keeper), Thalaivan Sargunam, R Karthikeyan, Shijit Chandran, Jagatheesan Kousik, Abhishek Tanwar, Varun Chakravathi, Kiran Akash, Rahil Shah, Jaganath Sinivas, SP Nathan, Lokesh Raj, Vikram Jangid, PS Sivaramakrishnan, MS Promoth, Tushar Raheja, SS Karnavar

Lyca Kovai Kings Squad

Shahrukh Khan, Abhinav Mukund (Captain), Antony Dhas, Ravi Kumar Rohith (Wicket Keeper), Ashwin Venkataraman, Akkil Srinaath, Prasanth Rajesh, S Ajith Ram, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, T Natarajan, S Manigandan, R Sathyanarayan, M Raja, Suresh Babu, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, R Mithun, Muhammed Khan, Sumant Jain, J Suresh Kumar

