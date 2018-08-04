LL vs SV Live Scores | Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Live Score | Aug 4

Loughborough Lightning vs Southern Vipers Live Scores | Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Match Date: Aug 4, 2018

Venue: Haslegrave Ground, Loughborough

Loughborough Lightning vs Southern Vipers Scorecard | LL vs SV Scorecard

Loughborough Lightning vs Southern Vipers Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Match Squads

Loughborough Lightning Squad for Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Rachael Haynes, Sophie Devine, Amy Ellen Jones (Wicket Keeper), Elyse Villani, Georgia Elwiss (Captain), Georgia Adams, Jenny Gunn, Sarah Glenn, Lucy Higham, Kirstie Gordon, Linsey Smith, Sonia Odedra, Abigail Freeborn, Tara Norris, Joanne Gardner

Southern Vipers Squad for Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Suzie Bates (Captain), Danielle Wyatt, Mignon du Preez, Sara McGlashan, Maia Bouchier, Arran Brindle, Amelia Kerr, Natasha Farrant, Katie George, Carla Rudd (Wicket Keeper), Charlotte Dean, Tammy Beaumont, Paige Scholfield, Lauren Bell, Fi Morris

