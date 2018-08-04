Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Eng vs Ind 1st Test Live Score : Related Link: India Tour of England 2018 Schedule
Eng vs Ind 1st Test Live Score : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the England vs India 1st Test 2018 at Birmingham, from Aug 1-5 as part of India Tour of England 2018.
Follow this post for the Eng vs Ind 1st Test Scorecard and watch out for Eng vs Ind 1st Test highlights after the match is over to relive the cricketing action.
We bring you here ball by ball Eng vs Ind 1st Test Live Score and Eng vs Ind 1st Test Live Scorecard of the Eng vs Ind 1st Test 2018.
Eng vs Ind 1st Test begins at 15:30 IST which is 11:00 local time. In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the Eng vs Ind 1st Test, then you can always get the Eng vs Ind 1st Test live scores, follow the Eng vs Ind 1st Test Scorecard and may be even the Eng vs Ind 1st Test highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of Eng vs Ind 2018, India Tour of England 2018 also for the Eng vs Ind 1st Test live scorecard.
Match Date: Aug 1-5, 2018
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
Toss Report: England won the toss and decided to bat
Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pakistan) and Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand)
Match Result: Stumps on Day 3
Man of the Match:
Check below the Eng vs Ind 1st Test Scorecard of the Eng vs Ind 1st Test 2018 :
|England first innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Alastair Cook
|b Ashwin
|13
|28
|2
|–
|Keaton Jennings
|b Mohammed Shami
|42
|98
|4
|–
|Joe Root (C)
|run out (Kohli)
|80
|156
|9
|–
|Dawid Malan
|lbw b Mohammed Shami
|8
|14
|1
|–
|Jonny Bairstow (WK)
|b Yadav
|70
|88
|9
|–
|Ben Stokes
|c and b Ashwin
|21
|41
|2
|–
|Jos Buttler
|lbw b Ashwin
|0
|2
|–
|–
|Sam Curran
|c Karthik b Mohammed Shami
|24
|71
|3
|–
|Adil Rashid
|lbw b Sharma
|13
|18
|2
|–
|Stuart Broad
|lbw b Ashwin
|1
|7
|–
|–
|James Anderson
|not out
|2
|15
|–
|–
|Extras
|13 (9 b, 4 lb)
|Total
|287 all out (89.4 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-26 (Cook, 8.5 ov), 2-98 (Jennings, 35.1 ov), 3-112 (Malan, 39.3 ov), 4-216 (Root, 62.3 ov), 5-223 (Bairstow, 65.6 ov), 6-224 (Buttler, 66.4 ov), 7-243 (Stokes, 74.1 ov), 8-278 (Rashid, 83.1 ov), 9-283 (Broad, 84.2 ov), 10-287 (Curran, 89.4 ov)
|India bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Yadav
|17
|2
|56
|1
|–
|–
|Sharma
|17
|1
|46
|1
|–
|–
|Ashwin
|26
|7
|62
|4
|–
|–
|Mohammed Shami
|19.4
|2
|64
|3
|–
|–
|Pandya
|10
|1
|46
|0
|–
|–
|India first innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Murali Vijay
|lbw b Curran
|20
|45
|4
|–
|Shikhar Dhawan
|c Malan b Curran
|26
|46
|3
|–
|Lokesh Rahul
|b Curran
|4
|2
|1
|–
|Virat Kohli (C)
|c Broad b Rashid
|149
|225
|22
|1
|Ajinkya Rahane
|c Jennings b Stokes
|15
|34
|1
|–
|Dinesh Karthik (WK)
|b Stokes
|0
|4
|–
|–
|Hardik Pandya
|lbw b Curran
|22
|52
|3
|–
|R Ashwin
|b Anderson
|10
|15
|2
|–
|Mohammed Shami
|c Malan b Anderson
|2
|4
|–
|–
|Ishant Sharma
|lbw b Rashid
|5
|17
|–
|–
|Umesh Yadav
|not out
|1
|16
|–
|–
|Extras
|20 (4 b, 11 lb, 4 nb, 1 w)
|Total
|274 all out (76 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-50 (Vijay, 13.4 ov), 2-54 (Rahul, 13.6 ov), 3-59 (Dhawan, 15.5 ov), 4-100 (Rahane, 27.4 ov), 5-100 (Karthik, 29.2 ov), 6-148 (Pandya, 45.6 ov), 7-169 (Ashwin, 50.3 ov), 8-182 (Mohammed Shami, 54.1 ov), 9-217 (Sharma, 63.4 ov), 10-274 (Kohli, 75.6 ov)
|England bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Anderson
|22
|7
|41
|2
|–
|–
|Broad
|10
|2
|40
|0
|–
|3
|Curran
|17
|1
|74
|4
|1
|–
|Rashid
|8
|0
|31
|2
|–
|–
|Stokes
|19
|4
|73
|2
|–
|1
|England second innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Alastair Cook
|b Ashwin
|0
|14
|–
|–
|Keaton Jennings
|c Rahul b Ashwin
|8
|18
|1
|–
|Joe Root (C)
|c Rahul b Ashwin
|14
|35
|1
|–
|Dawid Malan
|c Rahane b Sharma
|20
|64
|2
|–
|Jonny Bairstow (WK)
|c Dhawan b Sharma
|28
|40
|5
|–
|Ben Stokes
|c Kohli b Sharma
|6
|13
|–
|–
|Jos Buttler
|c Karthik b Sharma
|1
|2
|–
|–
|Sam Curran
|c Karthik b Yadav
|63
|65
|9
|2
|Adil Rashid
|b Yadav
|16
|40
|1
|–
|Stuart Broad
|c Dhawan b Sharma
|11
|28
|–
|–
|James Anderson
|not out
|0
|0
|–
|–
|Extras
|13 (10 b, 2 lb, 1 nb)
|Total
|180 all out (53 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Cook, 3.4 ov), 2-18 (Jennings, 7.4 ov), 3-39 (Root, 15.1 ov), 4-70 (Malan, 26.2 ov), 5-85 (Bairstow, 30.2 ov), 6-86 (Stokes, 30.4 ov), 7-87 (Buttler, 30.6 ov), 8-135 (Rashid, 44.4 ov), 9-176 (Broad, 51.6 ov), 10-180 (Curran, 52.6 ov)
|India bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Mohammed Shami
|12
|2
|38
|0
|–
|–
|Ashwin
|21
|4
|59
|3
|–
|–
|Sharma
|13
|0
|51
|5
|–
|1
|Yadav
|7
|1
|20
|2
|–
|–
|India second innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Murali Vijay
|lbw b Broad
|6
|17
|–
|–
|Shikhar Dhawan
|c Bairstow b Broad
|13
|24
|1
|–
|Lokesh Rahul
|c Bairstow b Stokes
|13
|24
|2
|–
|Virat Kohli (C)
|not out
|43
|76
|3
|–
|Ajinkya Rahane
|c Bairstow b Curran
|2
|16
|–
|–
|R Ashwin
|c Bairstow b Anderson
|13
|15
|3
|–
|Dinesh Karthik (WK)
|not out
|18
|44
|2
|–
|Hardik Pandya
|still to bat
|Mohammed Shami
|still to bat
|Ishant Sharma
|still to bat
|Umesh Yadav
|still to bat
|Extras
|2 (1 b, 1 lb)
|Total
|110/5 (36 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-19 (Vijay, 5.5 ov), 2-22 (Dhawan, 7.3 ov), 3-46 (Rahul, 14.6 ov), 4-63 (Rahane, 21.4 ov), 5-78 (Ashwin, 24.3 ov)
|England bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Anderson
|11
|2
|33
|1
|–
|–
|Broad
|9
|1
|29
|2
|–
|–
|Stokes
|10
|1
|25
|1
|–
|–
|Curran
|5
|0
|17
|1
|–
|–
|Rashid
|1
|0
|4
|0
|–
|–
Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (Wicket Keeper), Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur
Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (Captain), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow (Wicket Keeper), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Moeen Ali, James Porter
Thank you for visiting our post on the Eng vs Ind 1st Test Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the Eng vs Ind 1st Test Live Scores of Eng vs Ind 2018. And do remember to watch the Eng vs Ind 1st Test highlights online.