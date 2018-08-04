Eng vs Ind 1st Test Live Score | Eng vs Ind 1st Test Scorecard | Eng vs Ind 2018

Welcome to OyeCricket.com's coverage of the England vs India 1st Test 2018 at Birmingham, from Aug 1-5 as part of India Tour of England 2018.

Match Date: Aug 1-5, 2018

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Toss Report: England won the toss and decided to bat

Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pakistan) and Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand)

Match Result: Stumps on Day 3

Man of the Match:

England first innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Alastair Cook b Ashwin 13 28 2 – Keaton Jennings b Mohammed Shami 42 98 4 – Joe Root (C) run out (Kohli) 80 156 9 – Dawid Malan lbw b Mohammed Shami 8 14 1 – Jonny Bairstow (WK) b Yadav 70 88 9 – Ben Stokes c and b Ashwin 21 41 2 – Jos Buttler lbw b Ashwin 0 2 – – Sam Curran c Karthik b Mohammed Shami 24 71 3 – Adil Rashid lbw b Sharma 13 18 2 – Stuart Broad lbw b Ashwin 1 7 – – James Anderson not out 2 15 – – Extras 13 (9 b, 4 lb) Total 287 all out (89.4 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-26 (Cook, 8.5 ov), 2-98 (Jennings, 35.1 ov), 3-112 (Malan, 39.3 ov), 4-216 (Root, 62.3 ov), 5-223 (Bairstow, 65.6 ov), 6-224 (Buttler, 66.4 ov), 7-243 (Stokes, 74.1 ov), 8-278 (Rashid, 83.1 ov), 9-283 (Broad, 84.2 ov), 10-287 (Curran, 89.4 ov)

India bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Yadav 17 2 56 1 – – Sharma 17 1 46 1 – – Ashwin 26 7 62 4 – – Mohammed Shami 19.4 2 64 3 – – Pandya 10 1 46 0 – –

India first innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Murali Vijay lbw b Curran 20 45 4 – Shikhar Dhawan c Malan b Curran 26 46 3 – Lokesh Rahul b Curran 4 2 1 – Virat Kohli (C) c Broad b Rashid 149 225 22 1 Ajinkya Rahane c Jennings b Stokes 15 34 1 – Dinesh Karthik (WK) b Stokes 0 4 – – Hardik Pandya lbw b Curran 22 52 3 – R Ashwin b Anderson 10 15 2 – Mohammed Shami c Malan b Anderson 2 4 – – Ishant Sharma lbw b Rashid 5 17 – – Umesh Yadav not out 1 16 – – Extras 20 (4 b, 11 lb, 4 nb, 1 w) Total 274 all out (76 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-50 (Vijay, 13.4 ov), 2-54 (Rahul, 13.6 ov), 3-59 (Dhawan, 15.5 ov), 4-100 (Rahane, 27.4 ov), 5-100 (Karthik, 29.2 ov), 6-148 (Pandya, 45.6 ov), 7-169 (Ashwin, 50.3 ov), 8-182 (Mohammed Shami, 54.1 ov), 9-217 (Sharma, 63.4 ov), 10-274 (Kohli, 75.6 ov)

England bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Anderson 22 7 41 2 – – Broad 10 2 40 0 – 3 Curran 17 1 74 4 1 – Rashid 8 0 31 2 – – Stokes 19 4 73 2 – 1

England second innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Alastair Cook b Ashwin 0 14 – – Keaton Jennings c Rahul b Ashwin 8 18 1 – Joe Root (C) c Rahul b Ashwin 14 35 1 – Dawid Malan c Rahane b Sharma 20 64 2 – Jonny Bairstow (WK) c Dhawan b Sharma 28 40 5 – Ben Stokes c Kohli b Sharma 6 13 – – Jos Buttler c Karthik b Sharma 1 2 – – Sam Curran c Karthik b Yadav 63 65 9 2 Adil Rashid b Yadav 16 40 1 – Stuart Broad c Dhawan b Sharma 11 28 – – James Anderson not out 0 0 – – Extras 13 (10 b, 2 lb, 1 nb) Total 180 all out (53 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Cook, 3.4 ov), 2-18 (Jennings, 7.4 ov), 3-39 (Root, 15.1 ov), 4-70 (Malan, 26.2 ov), 5-85 (Bairstow, 30.2 ov), 6-86 (Stokes, 30.4 ov), 7-87 (Buttler, 30.6 ov), 8-135 (Rashid, 44.4 ov), 9-176 (Broad, 51.6 ov), 10-180 (Curran, 52.6 ov)

India bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Mohammed Shami 12 2 38 0 – – Ashwin 21 4 59 3 – – Sharma 13 0 51 5 – 1 Yadav 7 1 20 2 – –

India second innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Murali Vijay lbw b Broad 6 17 – – Shikhar Dhawan c Bairstow b Broad 13 24 1 – Lokesh Rahul c Bairstow b Stokes 13 24 2 – Virat Kohli (C) not out 43 76 3 – Ajinkya Rahane c Bairstow b Curran 2 16 – – R Ashwin c Bairstow b Anderson 13 15 3 – Dinesh Karthik (WK) not out 18 44 2 – Hardik Pandya still to bat Mohammed Shami still to bat Ishant Sharma still to bat Umesh Yadav still to bat Extras 2 (1 b, 1 lb) Total 110/5 (36 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-19 (Vijay, 5.5 ov), 2-22 (Dhawan, 7.3 ov), 3-46 (Rahul, 14.6 ov), 4-63 (Rahane, 21.4 ov), 5-78 (Ashwin, 24.3 ov)

England bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Anderson 11 2 33 1 – – Broad 9 1 29 2 – – Stokes 10 1 25 1 – – Curran 5 0 17 1 – – Rashid 1 0 4 0 – –

Eng vs Ind 1st Test Squads | Eng vs Ind 2018 Squads

India Squad for 1st Test 2018

Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (Wicket Keeper), Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur

England Squad for 1st Test 2018

Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (Captain), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow (Wicket Keeper), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Moeen Ali, James Porter

