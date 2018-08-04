Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Scorecard | TNPL 2018 Live Score | Aug 3

Related Link: TNPL 2018 Fixtures

CSG vs DD Live Scores : Check out Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons aka the CSG vs DD – CSG vs DD Live Scorecard of the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018. This Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 Match 25 will be played at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul.

The Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons T20 match is scheduled to begin at 19:15 IST on Aug 3. We bring you here Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the CSG vs DD TNPL 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons TNPL 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons live streaming, after the match CSG vs DD highlights and also for the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 highlights.

CSG vs DD Live Scores | TN Premier League 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for CSG vs DD live scores that is the Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons T20 live score and live cricket commentary of CSG vs DD 2018 cricket match played at the NPR College Ground, Dindigul on Aug 3, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons highlights in addition to the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the CSG vs DD TNPL 2018 Highlights and all the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 highlights online.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Scorecard | Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Aug 3, 2018

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Toss: Dindigul Dragons won the toss and decided to field

Umpires: M Ashwin Kumar and MG Sai Darshan Kumar

Match Result: Dindigul Dragons won by 9 wickets

Man of the Match: N Jagadeesan

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Live Scores | CSG vs DD Live Scorecard

Check out the below CSG vs DD scorecard:

Chepauk Super Gillies innings Runs Balls 4s 6s S Karthik (WK) c Anirudh b Mohammed 13 8 3 – B Rahul c Silambarasan b Abhinav 14 14 2 – H Gopinath (C) c and b Totadri 25 18 2 1 M Ashwin c Vivek b Totadri 15 23 – – U Sasidev b Trilok Nag 2 2 – – A Aarif c Abhinav b Trilok Nag 36 34 2 2 S Harish Kumar c Mohammed b Hari Nishanth 8 5 – 1 MK Sivakumar c Vivek b Silambarasan 3 10 – – S Bhat c Anirudh b Silambarasan 0 2 – – V Arun Kumar c Anirudh b Silambarasan 0 1 – – B Arun not out 0 0 – – Extras 4 (1 b, 1 lb, 2 w) Total 120 all out (19.3 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-17 (Karthik, 1.6 ov), 2-39 (Rahul, 4.5 ov), 3-64 (Gopinath, 8.5 ov), 4-67 (Sasidev, 9.2 ov), 5-89 (Ashwin, 14.1 ov), 6-100 (Harish Kumar, 15.3 ov), 7-116 (Sivakumar, 18.1 ov), 8-116 (Bhat, 18.3 ov), 9-117 (Arun Kumar, 18.5 ov), 10-120 (Aarif, 19.3 ov)

Dindigul Dragons bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Silambarasan 4 0 16 3 – – Mohammed 2 0 15 1 2 – Yazh Arun Mozhi 1 0 10 0 – – Abhinav 3 0 20 1 – – Trilok Nag 3.3 0 18 2 – – Totadri 4 0 18 2 – – Hari Nishanth 2 0 21 1 – –

Dindigul Dragons innings Runs Balls 4s 6s N Jagadeesan (C&WK) not out 63 43 7 3 C Hari Nishanth c Bhat b Ashwin 34 30 3 2 R Vivek not out 20 9 1 2 NS Chaturvedi did not bat B Anirudh did not bat M Mohammed did not bat M Abhinav did not bat M Silambarasan did not bat H Trilok Nag did not bat ME Yazh Arun Mozhi did not bat VM Totadri did not bat Extras 4 (2 lb, 1 nb, 1 w) Total 121/1 (13.3 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-89 (Hari Nishanth, 10.2 ov)

Chepauk Super Gillies bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls B Arun 3 0 25 0 – – Arun Kumar 3 0 26 0 – – Bhat 1 0 14 0 – – Harish Kumar 2 0 19 0 – 1 Ashwin 4 0 27 1 1 – Sivakumar 0.3 0 8 0 – –

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Squads | TNPL 2018 Teams

Dindigul Dragons 2018 Squad

Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Balchander Anirudh, NS Chaturved, R Vivek, M Mohammed, Adithya Arun, Mohan Abhinav, Varun Totadri, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, M Silambarasan, Trilok Nag, Jagannathan Kaushik, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Ramalingam Rohit, Ra Aravind, N Ramakrishnan, M Sujendran

Chepauk Super Gillies 2018 Squad

S Karthik (Wicket Keeper), Ganga Sridhar Raju, Gopinath (Captain), Uthirasamy Sasidev, S Harish Kumar, Murugan Ashwin, A Aarif, Samruddh Bhat, B Arun, Arun Kumar, MK Sivakumar, Vijay Shankar, Sunny Kumar Singh, R Vishaal, M Siddharth, R Alexander, Baskaran Rahul, Manav Parakh, Sai Sudharsan

Thank you for visiting our website for the CSG vs DD Live Scores of the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018, and don’t forget to watch the CSG vs DD TNPL 2018 Highlights.