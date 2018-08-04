Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
CSG vs DD Live Scores : Check out Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons aka the CSG vs DD – CSG vs DD Live Scorecard of the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018. This Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 Match 25 will be played at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul.
Match Date: Aug 3, 2018
Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul
Toss: Dindigul Dragons won the toss and decided to field
Umpires: M Ashwin Kumar and MG Sai Darshan Kumar
Match Result: Dindigul Dragons won by 9 wickets
Man of the Match: N Jagadeesan
|Chepauk Super Gillies innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|S Karthik (WK)
|c Anirudh b Mohammed
|13
|8
|3
|–
|B Rahul
|c Silambarasan b Abhinav
|14
|14
|2
|–
|H Gopinath (C)
|c and b Totadri
|25
|18
|2
|1
|M Ashwin
|c Vivek b Totadri
|15
|23
|–
|–
|U Sasidev
|b Trilok Nag
|2
|2
|–
|–
|A Aarif
|c Abhinav b Trilok Nag
|36
|34
|2
|2
|S Harish Kumar
|c Mohammed b Hari Nishanth
|8
|5
|–
|1
|MK Sivakumar
|c Vivek b Silambarasan
|3
|10
|–
|–
|S Bhat
|c Anirudh b Silambarasan
|0
|2
|–
|–
|V Arun Kumar
|c Anirudh b Silambarasan
|0
|1
|–
|–
|B Arun
|not out
|0
|0
|–
|–
|Extras
|4 (1 b, 1 lb, 2 w)
|Total
|120 all out (19.3 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-17 (Karthik, 1.6 ov), 2-39 (Rahul, 4.5 ov), 3-64 (Gopinath, 8.5 ov), 4-67 (Sasidev, 9.2 ov), 5-89 (Ashwin, 14.1 ov), 6-100 (Harish Kumar, 15.3 ov), 7-116 (Sivakumar, 18.1 ov), 8-116 (Bhat, 18.3 ov), 9-117 (Arun Kumar, 18.5 ov), 10-120 (Aarif, 19.3 ov)
|Dindigul Dragons bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Silambarasan
|4
|0
|16
|3
|–
|–
|Mohammed
|2
|0
|15
|1
|2
|–
|Yazh Arun Mozhi
|1
|0
|10
|0
|–
|–
|Abhinav
|3
|0
|20
|1
|–
|–
|Trilok Nag
|3.3
|0
|18
|2
|–
|–
|Totadri
|4
|0
|18
|2
|–
|–
|Hari Nishanth
|2
|0
|21
|1
|–
|–
|Dindigul Dragons innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|N Jagadeesan (C&WK)
|not out
|63
|43
|7
|3
|C Hari Nishanth
|c Bhat b Ashwin
|34
|30
|3
|2
|R Vivek
|not out
|20
|9
|1
|2
|NS Chaturvedi
|did not bat
|B Anirudh
|did not bat
|M Mohammed
|did not bat
|M Abhinav
|did not bat
|M Silambarasan
|did not bat
|H Trilok Nag
|did not bat
|ME Yazh Arun Mozhi
|did not bat
|VM Totadri
|did not bat
|Extras
|4 (2 lb, 1 nb, 1 w)
|Total
|121/1 (13.3 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-89 (Hari Nishanth, 10.2 ov)
|Chepauk Super Gillies bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|B Arun
|3
|0
|25
|0
|–
|–
|Arun Kumar
|3
|0
|26
|0
|–
|–
|Bhat
|1
|0
|14
|0
|–
|–
|Harish Kumar
|2
|0
|19
|0
|–
|1
|Ashwin
|4
|0
|27
|1
|1
|–
|Sivakumar
|0.3
|0
|8
|0
|–
|–
Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Balchander Anirudh, NS Chaturved, R Vivek, M Mohammed, Adithya Arun, Mohan Abhinav, Varun Totadri, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, M Silambarasan, Trilok Nag, Jagannathan Kaushik, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Ramalingam Rohit, Ra Aravind, N Ramakrishnan, M Sujendran
S Karthik (Wicket Keeper), Ganga Sridhar Raju, Gopinath (Captain), Uthirasamy Sasidev, S Harish Kumar, Murugan Ashwin, A Aarif, Samruddh Bhat, B Arun, Arun Kumar, MK Sivakumar, Vijay Shankar, Sunny Kumar Singh, R Vishaal, M Siddharth, R Alexander, Baskaran Rahul, Manav Parakh, Sai Sudharsan
